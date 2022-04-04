Blue skies make way for windy overnights

This morning was off to another foggy start, especially in Santa Barbara County. However, most of it cleared up by about 8 a.m.

Wind is the big story of the day. There is a Wind Advisory in Santa Barbara County until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, as well as a Wind Warning until 8 a.m. People would be advised to make sure items out on their porches, lawns, and front yards are secured and their plants brought inside.

It is expected to be a breezy day throughout, with most of the wind activity happening overnight.

A rise of high pressure is making its way across California which will calm down the winds and bring in unseasonably warm temperatures. Starting Wednesday, the days may feel a bit more like summer than spring, with peak temperatures reaching the 90s farther inland, and along the coast some 70 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures are likely to peter down and be closer to spring.

