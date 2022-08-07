Breezy and warm but otherwise quiet

Winds were intense across the South Coast Saturday night, and will continue to be gusty through the next few nights. The wind advisory that was in place Saturday evening through Sunday morning has been extended.

The wind advisory will once again encompass the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. It is in place from 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Monday.

Other than the wind advisory the rest of the forecast area will also be breezy, especially the interiors. Nothing else of note to mention for the forecast though. Temperature wise there will be little change on the day to day.

The interiors will be in the upper 90's all week and then pushing into the triple digits by the weekend. San Luis Obispo will push from the upper 70's to the low 80s by the weekend, Saturday being the warmest day at 85 degrees. Santa Barbara and Santa Maria will be warm but still feeling god in the mid to upper 70's.

If you are looking for cooler temps head toward the beaches where the day time highs will be in the upper 60's to lower 70's.