Breezy conditions and cool temperatures are sticking around this weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Coast! It was a light-jacket kind of day with temperatures ranging between low 60s to low 70s. Here is a look at our highs since midnight.

San Luis Obispo was the warmest spot with a high of 72 degrees. Cambria, Paso Robles, and Cuyama saw a high of 63 degrees. Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara stayed in the upper 60s.

Residents in the interiors had to deal with freezing temperatures overnight. Santa Ynez had a low of 32 degrees whilePaso Robles had a low of 31 degrees.

It was a pretty breezy day for our coastal valleys. San Luis Obispo and Santa Ynez had a peak wind speed of 22 mph. Santa Maria took the lead with 24 mph gusts.

Although no wind advisories are in effect, you can expect breezy conditions around the Central Coast on Sunday.

Interior Valleys are expecting a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s by 7 AM. Don’t worry, things will eventually warm up to the low 60s in the afternoon.

Coastal Valleys and the Southcoast are starting off the day in the low 50s and hitting 68 degrees by 1 PM.

West Beaches are looking at 53 degrees at 7 AM and are expected to reach 65 degrees by 1 PM.

A dense marine layer will roll in on Sunday into Monday, which will bring foggy conditions and low clouds deep into the interiors. We are expecting some clearing, though.

In the next two days temperatures will remain mild, but you’ll start to feel things warm up.

Beaches are expected to reach mid 60s on Sunday and 67 degrees on Monday. Coastal Valleys are going from 68 degrees to low 70s by Monday. The interiors will stay cooler going from low 60s to mid 60s.

If you have plans to go out of town, here is a look at the next two days in LA. Temperatures will go up to the mid 70s by Monday. San Francisco is staying mild in the low to mid 60s in the next two days. San Diego is looking at partly sunny skies with temps expected in the upper 60s on Sunday and low 70s on Monday.

Fresno is holding onto the 60s for the next two days. Sacramento is warming up to mid 60s by Monday. Bakersfield is staying in the low 60s.

A ridge of high pressure is helping temperatures rise as we look ahead into our work week. An increase in high clouds will help overnight lows warm up as well. It is short-lived though. A trough pushing into our area next weekend will make temperatures drop.

Our seven-day forecast is showing Tuesday as the warmest day of the week with temperatures close to 75 degrees across the board. Starting on Thursday, temperatures drop back into the 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Central Coast!