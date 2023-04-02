Brief system drops temps, above average by the weekend

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Sunday will be another mild day, many spots reaching the mid 60's yet again.

There was an increase in marine layer last night and its taking its time dissipating for much of the interior areas, but by tonight when our winds start to kick up clouds will be a thing of the past.

We have a wind advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. This advisory is in place from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

There are stronger winds expected for the San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.



This watch is in place from late tonight through late Monday night. A low pressure system that is increasing the wind will also drop the tepms by Monday. Temperatures will stay cooler through midweek until that system passes and temperatures (finally) reach spring like normals. By the weekend, we will see highs in the mid to upper 70's.