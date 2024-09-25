Central Coast continues its cooling trend, but warmer weather is on the horizon

A familiar pattern of low clouds and fog will persist across the Central Coast through the weekend, particularly at beaches and coastal valley areas, keeping temperatures slightly cooler than usual.

Inland areas, however, will remain somewhat warmer than normal.

This pattern, marked by a persistent trough off the West Coast, will likely result in continued morning cloudiness and afternoon clearing, especially near the beaches.

Warmer Weather Ahead

A shift in the weather pattern is expected starting Monday, with warmer temperatures likely returning as the weak upper low moves westward and high pressure builds from the east. This shift could bring significantly warmer temperatures, with some valleys nearing 100 again next week. Coastal areas, including the Central Coast, could see temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s.

While some cooler weather may return by Wednesday, above-normal temperatures are likely to last through next Thursday.