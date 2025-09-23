Chances of rain and thunderstorms headed to the Central Coast today

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast! A low-pressure system is headed our way, bringing moisture to the area.

We have a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, going into Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, rain should be mostly past us, but cloud cover will remain.

We'll see less than half an inch of rain all over the Central Coast. Here is a look at the rain totals we can expect over the next two days.

Temperatures will be on the warmer end today. Conditions will be hot, humid and muggy.

Tomorrow, things will cool down.

Stay dry, Central Coast!