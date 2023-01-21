Chilly overnight lows will persist through the weekend

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

I hope everyone is enjoying a little bit of sunshine so far this weekend. Not much to report on the weather front, just a few advisories in place.

A beach hazards statement is in effect now through Sunday evening. This means minor beach erosion and minor tidal overflow are possible. No significant damage is expected.

There is also a high surf advisory in place from from 10 AM Sunday to 10 PM Monday. Large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with dangerous rip currents expected.

A frost advisory is also in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday with temperatures as low as 30 in San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County, Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ojai Valley. Good reminder to bring pets and plants indoors!

Winds will also start picking up this weekend. There is a wind advisory in place for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Lake Casitas. That will be in effect from From 8 AM to 6 PM Sunday.

Other than that, daytime highs will be a little cooler through Tuesday but start to climb slightly towards the end of the week.

Models are showing a small chance of rain at the end of the weekend but its still a bit far out, so we will keep our eyes on it as it arrives.