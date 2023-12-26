Christmas Day brought slightly above average temps but expect high surf along the coast

Merry Christmas, Central Coast! We got to enjoy a sun-cloud mix with slightly above average temperatures. The top things to look out for in our forecast include an increase in cloud coverage, high surf and the possibility of rain.

Weather was on our side on Christmas with temperatures mostly in the 60s across the board. The high for San Luis Obispo was 68 degrees. For Santa Barbara, it was 67 degrees. The high for Paso Robles was 60 degrees and Cambria stayed in the mid 50s.

We didn't see freezing temperatures overnight. The low for Paso Robles was 37 degrees. For Santa Barbara, it was 45 degrees.

Our winds didn’t cause much trouble. The peak wind speed for Santa Ynez was 18 mph. For San Luis Obispo, it was 14 mph.

The Central Coast saw high clouds build up across the region giving us a sun-cloud mix. This trend will continue into Tuesday.

High pressure aloft is helping push away a low-pressure system impacting the Pacific Northwest. However, this is causing instability along our coastline. This system could also bring a slight chance of rain on Wednesday.

We have a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until Wednesday afternoon along the Southcoast. Beachgoers can expect abnormally high tides 7.1 to 7.2 ft.

A High Surf Advisory will kick in on Tuesday at 9 PM. We can expect breaking waves up to 7 ft on Wednesday and between 10 and 14 ft on Thursday. The advisory ends on Thursday at 3 PM.

In the next three days, temperatures will remain mild in the low to mid 60s.

In the extended rain forecast, we are tracking the potential for rain on Saturday, but it is expected to be a low impact event.

Our seven-day forecast is looking at steady temperatures in the 60s for the most part. We could see temperatures dip a couple of degrees on Wednesday and then warm up on Wednesday.

Temperatures could drop into the upper 50s in Paso Robles on Saturday, but it looks like we are ending 2023 with a sun-cloud mix.