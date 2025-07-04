Clear skies all over the Central Coast for Fourth of July fireworks

Happy Fourth of July, Central Coast!

If you're hoping to catch fireworks tonight, we've got clear skies and minimal fog all over!

Fourth of July temperatures during the daytime were upper 80s to 90s in the interior and mid-70s on the coast.

Fourth of July weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, with minimal clouds and comfortable temperatures ahead. Low 60s on our beaches, mid-70s in our coastal valleys, and low 90s in the interior.

The Madre Fire has now burned over 70,000 acres with 10% containment. Strong winds on the Central Coast are helping to fuel the fire.

Stay safe out there, Central Coast.