Clear skies, comfortable temperatures and gusty winds

Happy Thursday, Central Coast! It's almost the weekend, and we are in good shape!

Here's a look at beautiful Morro Bay from yesterday!

Expect sunny skies, mild temps, and some gusty winds to continue today across the region. Our southoast will continue to see strong winds as the sun goes down.

Friday will bring a little change to the region. We have seen a series of weak troughs pushing through the region, keeping us on the cooler side with the night/morning low clouds. On Friday, a slightly stronger front will push through and bring more onshore winds.

A low-pressure system has been causing rain in Northern California. There's a very small chance there will be some light showers in the northern part of the Central Coast on Friday because of this system. We'll make sure to keep you updated.

Saturday, the tides will change again as the winds flip around and push offshore. That will mean clear skies and warmer weather. The shift will also mean it will be the breeziest day of the forecast.

Here's our 7-day forecast:

Have a terrific Thursday!