Clear skies prevail, Sundowner winds expected in Santa Barbara County

Clear skies and moderate temperatures will continue this week with the exception of low clouds in the evening and morning hours at the coast.

With the upper high building overhead, the marine inversion will remain quite shallow and any stratus/fog should remain confined to the coast with a bit more widespread coverage each night.

The big story heading into the week will be the potential for Sundowner winds across southern Santa Barbara County.

Model show increasingly northerly offshore flow each evening through Wednesday. Tonight, winds look to stay below advisory level, but could be upgraded by tomorrow as wind speeds ramp up Mon/Tues evening.

Temperatures in the interiors will increase a few degrees above normal, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday looks to be the hottest day for coastal valleys followed by a slight cooling trend later in the week.

Daytime highs at the beach look to reach the upper 60's, with coastal valleys seeing upper 70's to low 80's and upper 90's for interior valleys.

Triple digits look to return for inland communities early this week.

