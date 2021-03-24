Clear skies with daytime highs from the 60s and 70s Wednesday

Clear skies and favorable daytime highs are in the forecast Wednesday.

Winds will primarily shift out of the northwest across the central coast Wednesday, ranging from 15-20 miles per hour. Cloud cover will be limited, and by the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear from the coast to the inland valleys.

It's hump day! Check out your forecast on this Wednesday - daytime highs from the 60s and 70s with clear skies and mild-moderate winds. We have some changes on the way for Thursday.Join me on Daybreak for all the details! #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/5qthTrNv4Y — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 24, 2021

Daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 60s along the coast, and from the mid-60s to low 70s across the coastal and inland valley communities. While the mostly clear skies and warmer weather are in the forecast Wednesday, changes are on the way Thursday.

An upper-level disturbance will move over the great basin Thursday, which will bring cooler daytime highs cloudy skies, and a chance of drizzle to the central coast. In some cases, daytime highs could trend down to the mid-50s Thursday. A high-pressure ridge will develop Friday that will bring warmer daytime highs to the central coast through the weekend. Inland valleys like Paso Robles could reach 80 degrees by Sunday. While temperatures will taper off by the start of next week, valley locations will hang on to the 70s through at least Tuesday.