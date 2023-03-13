Clouds are taking over as atmospheric river makes its way to the Central Coast

The weekend brought a slight break from the rain, but there is another atmospheric river on the way.

Monday morning is already seeing some of that fog and cloud mix with even some drizzle. Most rain activity will start kicking in tonight into Tuesday.

You can expect warmer temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the area.

In terms of timing, residents in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could start to see some light showers on Monday throughout the day.

Things will start to pick up on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Moderate rain es expected early Tuesday morning, and heavy rain will drop starting around 6 AM in San Luis Obispo County. For Santa Barbara County, heavy rain will make its way south on Tuesday around noon.

A Flood Watch will go in effect at 10 PM on Monday through Wednesday at 4 AM. This will cover both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Just a reminder, the rain totals from Friday’s storm are the following: 5.86” in Cambria, 7.52” in Santa Margarita, 3.66” in San Luis Obispo and 2.21” in Santa Barbara.

This next system could bring 3” to 6” of rain to mountains and hills and 2” to 4” in the coasts and valleys.

Because of Friday’s storm, creeks and rivers are still running high, so there are concerns that this next round of rain could cause flooding.

There is a High Wind Warning starting tonight at 11 PM until Wednesday at 5 AM in Monterey County. You can expect Southerly winds between 20 mph and 40 mph with the potential for gusts up to 50 mph in the valleys. However, there is also a High Wind Watch for areas such as the Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and interior valleys.

The system will start to taper off with light rain still expected on Wednesday throughout the day.