Clouds by the coast, heat in the interiors but the extended forecast is looking at some rain potential

Wednesday brought some microclimate action to the Central Coast with low clouds lingering by the coast and the interiors feeling triple-digit heat.

Inland areas held on to those warmer temperatures with Paso Robles seeing a high 101 degrees while Santa Ynez a high of 93 degrees.

Despite low clouds lingering by the coast, coastal valleys managed to warm up with San Luis Obispo reaching 83 degrees and Santa Maria 74.

There were some scattered thunderstorms detected in our area deep in the interiors and in the Santa Barbara County Mountains. This is the result of monsoonal moisture.

Winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon hours and slowly die down as the evening progresses. You can still see mild northwest winds hitting around 10 mph.

Patchy dense fog will be the trend along the coast and coastal valleys.

As we look ahead into Thursday, our temperatures will start to cool down. Many kids are heading back to school tomorrow, so be prepared for slightly cooler temps especially in the interiors where highs are dropping to the mid 90s.

Beaches will hold on to the mid 60s and coastal valleys will drop to the upper 70s.

Our outlook models are showing a warmer and wetter week next week. Our seven-day forecast is showing some rain icons on Monday and Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

We're keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Hilary, which is already bringing heavy rain to Southern Mexico. Some of the impacted states include Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Jalisco and Nayarit.

Models show the storm making its way to Baja California, so its remnants could make their way to the Central Coast as early as Sunday night.

It is still early to know how much rain we could get, but it is something we are monitoring.

Make sure you download theKSBY Microclimate Weather App on your device to stay up to date with this rare weather event.

