Clouds creep in to end the weekend

Lots of sun around the forecast area Saturday, but some low clouds will replace that sun for most if the area Sunday into the first few days of the work week.

Temperatures will see a decent drop on Sunday except for the interior valleys which will see another round of 90's. As for the beach and valleys, day-time highs will lower into the upper 60's to the mid 70's.

Overnight lows this week will be very mild mainly sitting in the mid 40's to the lower 50's.

Low clouds will linger through Tuesday but by midweek skies should clear out and and start to warm up again very slightly.

The only thing to note for this forecast is an increase in winds for the South Coast. Sunday night and Monday night will be when we experience the most intense speeds around 40 mph. Fire danger will be elevated especially mixed with the warm temperatures, so remember to be weather conscious.