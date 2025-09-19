Clouds move past the Central Coast, prepare for a clearer weekend!

It's finally Friday, Central Coast! This week has been a whirlwind, with triple-digit temperatures in the interiors to start the week, and now some rain in areas to close us out!

Here's a look at current rainfall as of 7:05 with our radar.

For areas that didn't see as much rain, the storm battled a mass of very dry air. So much of the rain that fell from the clouds re-evaporated before hitting the ground.

Rainfall is mostly past us at this point, but there's a chance for some more drops.

Scattered rain will be traveling through interior areas today.

Clouds and rain will clear up by the weekend.

Into the weekend, temps will climb by a few degrees, and with abundant sunshine, it will be a nice one! Next week, temperatures will fall again, with another slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

Here is a look at those 7-day forecasts!

Have a beautiful Friday, Central Coast!