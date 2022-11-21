Clouds will kick of the work week

Good afternoon Central Coast folk! Hope you are rested and recharged for the work week!

Kicking us off on Monday will be a trough that pushes in some clouds and cooler temperatures. That weather pattern wont last long though, that low pressure system will make its way out of the area starting Tuesday and replacing it will be a ridge of high pressure.

That ridge will build just in time for Thanksgiving, hitting its peak on Thursday which means the warmest day of the week will land on the holiday.

The day to day temperature change will be minimal throughout the week with most of us sitting in the low 70's. The overnight lows are still something to be aware of though, as some of the frost and freeze watches from Saturday have been extended through Sunday night.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected for the Cuyama Valley this evening which will put them under a freeze warning from 1 AM to 9 AM Monday.

A frost advisory is once again in place for Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. The advisory will be in effect From 1 AM to 9 AM Monday.

The interiors are not under any advisories but the overnight lows will once again be very cold. Most of the week the lows will sit in the low 30's.

In the extended period, temperatures will stay mostly stagnant until the ridge starts to break down Friday and a small cooling trend begins for the weekend.