Cloudy conditions throughout the day, warming trend and potential rain are on their way

Sunday brought lots of clouds to the Central Coast while temperatures remained mild in the 60s and 70s. Things will change as we head into the work week.

Let’s start with Sunday, though. Our highs were pretty mild with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. San Luis Obispo saw warmer temperatures with a high of 72 degrees.

Overnight lows were much better than Saturday! Still cold but at least not freezing in those interiors. Paso Robles had a low of 37 degrees and Santa Ynez saw a low of 36 degrees.

Here is a look at our peak wind speeds for Sunday. Santa Maria took the lead with gusts at 23 mph. San Luis Obispo saw gusts up to 18 mph while Santa Ynez had gusts of 10 mph.

We can still expect breezy north to northeast winds through Tuesday.

An upper-level ridge is helping push an atmospheric river into Northern California. This along with offshore flow is bringing warmer temperatures to the Central Coast.

Clouds are expected to linger around with some afternoon clearing.

Temperatures will go up in the next couple of days, but it is a short-lived warm up. Beaches are expecting mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Coastal Valleys will go from low 70s to mid 70s by Tuesday. The interiors are jumping from mid 60s to a high of 73 degrees by Tuesday.

Overnight lows are also taking a hit in with warmer temperatures expected due to lingering high clouds.

Wednesday is looking about five degrees cooler across the board.

We are also tracking some potential for light rain in the forecast on Wednesday. A trough is rolling in from the Gulf of Alaska. We could see showers on Thursday and Friday morning.

Our seven-day forecast is still showing Tuesday as the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across the board. Temperatures will dip with Friday looking as the coolest day of the week.

Overnight lows in Paso Robles will drop to freezing conditions Friday into Saturday.

Next weekend is looking mild with mid to upper 60s.

