Cloudy skies and light showers remain but heavy rain is expected on Tuesday

Monday is still seeing some of those leftover showers from Sunday, and those clouds will continue to dominate the forecast.

The light system that kicked in on Sunday brought nearly an inch of rain to some areas but only hundredths of an inch to most of the area. Cambria saw 0.83,” San Luis Obispo got 0.08,” Arroyo Grande 0.15,” and Sata Barbara 0.05.”

In the interior valleys in San Luis Obispo County, you can expect highs in the mid to upper 50s on Monday. Inland areas in Santa Barbara County such as Solvang and Los Olivos could see highs at around 60.

Coastal valleys and beaches are expected to enjoy temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

This is a transitional day as a storm with heavy rain and strong winds is making its way to the Central Coast early Tuesday morning.

The first rounds are rain are expected to hit both counties Tuesday around midnight. Models are showing heavy rain Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning with the possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

There will be a High Wind Watch in effect from Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening in our mountain areas and interior valleys. South winds can range between 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch will kick in on Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. There is a possibility of snow in the Santa Barbara County interior mountains. Models are showing anywhere from 1 to 2 ft of snow above 5,000 ft, and in elevations between 4,000 and 5,000 ft, you could see 2 to 10 inches of snow.

Models are showing we can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain between Sunday and Wednesday while mountains could see 2-4 inches.

Heavy rain will transition into light rain Wednesday morning, but we could still see showers through Thursday morning.

After the storm washes away, the Central Coast can expect drier and cooler conditions Thursday through Sunday.

