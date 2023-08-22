Cloudy skies linger over the Central Coast as Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary moves on

Temperatures were still warm across the board, but they took a dip as cloudy skies made their way deep into the interior valleys. The high for Paso Robles was 78 degrees, 69 in Cambria, 75 in Santa Barbara and 82 in Santa Maria.

Hilary made landfall as a tropical storm in Southern California on Sunday, which brought heavy rains to the areas of Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

The system has now been downgraded to a Post-Tropical Cyclone.

Here is a look at our rain totals in the last 24 hours. The Central Coast saw about a quarter of an inch. In Southern California, the numbers are very different. Hollywood saw nearly 4 inches of rain and Carlsbad nearly 1.5”

There is some lingering moisture causing scattered showers in our area and our radar is picking up on some thunderstorms by the border of SLO and Kern Counties. We also have a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 6:45 PM in SLO County.

The Central Coast saw some breezy conditions with peak winds averaging 25 to 30 mph.

We can expect low clouds rolling in overnight and sticking around the coast. Tuesday is looking at a sun-cloud mix with temperatures in the mid 60s by the beaches, upper 70s in our coastal valleys and low 90s for the interiors.

The extended forecast is showing typical conditions making a comeback. Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.

