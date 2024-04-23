Coastal Cooling Continues with Chance of Drizzle Before Weekend Warm-Up

A persistent pattern of strong onshore flow and a deep marine layer is keeping temperatures cooler than usual across much of the region, with no significant change expected until at least Friday. Night and morning fog, along with occasional drizzle, are forecasted for coastal, valley, and foothill areas, with partial afternoon clearing. Despite a slight warming trend anticipated over the weekend into early next week, the current cooldown is set to linger.

In the short term, as low-pressure systems move through California, cooling aloft has deepened the marine layer, reaching around 5000 feet. While today saw a brief respite with some sunshine, temperatures remained notably below normal. However, uncertainty looms regarding how the marine layer will behave, with Wednesday likely mirroring today's pattern. The approach of the next upper low on Wednesday night into Thursday could bring more widespread drizzle or light rain, followed by better clearing in the afternoon.

Looking further ahead, a warming trend initiated on Friday is expected to persist into early next week, accompanied by weakening onshore flow and minimal marine layer activity. Temperatures should gradually return to normal levels over the weekend and even exceed them slightly by Monday. However, a subsequent cooling trend is forecasted by Tuesday, likely continuing through the following week as another cold upper low descends from the Pacific Northwest. Stay tuned for further updates as this dynamic weather pattern unfolds.