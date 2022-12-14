Cold and potentially frosty overnight lows near the coast tonight

It has basically been two days since our powerful storm exited the area and it left behind plenty of cold air. Skies are also mostly clear (other than some high clouds), with light winds and relatively dry air in place temps will drop rapidly from the rather cool highs to temps near or below freezing for many tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Edna Valley, the Santa Maria Valley, the Lompoc Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley, and the Southcoast. This means overnight lows will be cold enough in this area to potentially produce frost which could damage sensitive plants. People with concerns should be taking precautions prior to 1 am. The advisory lasts until 8 am.

Other than that the forecast looks pretty steady into and thru the coming weekend. No rain is in our 7-day forecast. In fact, the current GFS computer model suggests that rain isn't likely thru its 16-day run. This would get us to the end of the month.