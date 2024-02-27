Cold and windy weather arrives by the weekend

Tuesday ended up as a very nice day for the region after early clouds cleared the sun came out and there were a lot of high temps in the 60s.

Wednesday also looks promising with similar temperature performance across the board.

Chances start subtly late Wednesday with wins becoming decidedly on shore. It’ll be additional marine influence later Wednesday and this will influence daytime highs Thursday to be cooler.

The first of a series of cold fronts arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning for some scattered showers but the temperatures will be dramatically cooler, and the wind will start to crank up out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

The cool and windy weather continues through Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. A third and weaker disturbance moves through on Sunday morning to keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast. But beyond Sunday morning, the forecast should return to dry weather to end the weekend and begin next week.

Rainfall from Friday to Sunday morning likely will range from .25” inland to about 1” at some coastal locations. Unlike the storms of early February, the weekend activity is not supplied by a warm atmospheric river. The lack of moisture supply will limit the ability of the cold fronts to produce flooding rains.

High temperatures Friday through the weekend will be in the mid 50s to about 60 degrees. Freezing low temps are possible Sunday night into Monday in the interior valleys.

Along with the cool, showery and windy weather Friday through Saturday, waves will also build to about 15-18ft. Advisories are likely for surf.

Early next week some warming will happen, but sluggish to push temps back into the 60s for most Tuesday.