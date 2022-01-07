Watch
Cold front brings fog and cloud cover to the Central Coast heading into the weekend

Vivian Krug Cotton posted this photo to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Santa Margarita fog
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 13:23:13-05

It is not hard to see the difference between Friday and the rest of the days this week.
Abundant cloud cover and lots of fog began to roll into the Central Coast Thursday night and will be hard to get rid of Friday and even into the early part of the weekend.
After some of the morning dense fog cleared early this morning more cloud cover will stick around, combined with cold air flowing in temperatures will stay lower than they have recently.

Later on in the day, we may see a peek of sunshine but more clouds and fog will settle in in the evening.
It is within those clouds that there is a small chance of very light rain in the evening hours in northern San Luis Obispo County. Trace amounts are expected.

From there on a high-pressure system will help to clear out the region and bring sunshine over the weekend.
Early next week we will "rinse and repeat" today's system with another decaying cold front washing out before it reaches us only to bring a few clouds.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead Central Coast.

