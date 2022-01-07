Cold front brings fog and cloud cover to the Central Coast heading into the weekend

It is not hard to see the difference between Friday and the rest of the days this week.

Abundant cloud cover and lots of fog began to roll into the Central Coast Thursday night and will be hard to get rid of Friday and even into the early part of the weekend.

After some of the morning dense fog cleared early this morning more cloud cover will stick around, combined with cold air flowing in temperatures will stay lower than they have recently.

Temperatures today will be noticeably cooler than the last few days with more cloud cover and fog in the area. Some brief clearing today will be reversed this evening when more clouds roll into the region. pic.twitter.com/BHJq13KLsN — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 7, 2022

Later on in the day, we may see a peek of sunshine but more clouds and fog will settle in in the evening.

It is within those clouds that there is a small chance of very light rain in the evening hours in northern San Luis Obispo County. Trace amounts are expected.

From there on a high-pressure system will help to clear out the region and bring sunshine over the weekend.

Early next week we will "rinse and repeat" today's system with another decaying cold front washing out before it reaches us only to bring a few clouds.

Cooler conditions today will not last long, high pressure will build in once again Saturday and Sunday before a cold front briefly cools us down again. Next week will be marked by lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. pic.twitter.com/0Y9HWaWmkr — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 7, 2022

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead Central Coast.