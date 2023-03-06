Cold front is bringing light showers before Central Coast sees a slight warm up

Gloomy skies and light showers dominated the forecast across the Central Coast. Models are showing a slight warm up, but rain chances return later in the week.

A weak cold front brought in bands of light showers on Sunday and kept temperatures in the low to mid 50s across the board.

Despite some of that rain going away in the afternoon, clouds dominated the sky and another chance of showers are in the horizon this evening. Lows are expected to stick to the lower to mid 30s in the interiors, mid to upper 30s in the coastal valleys and beaches around 40.

Those showers did not bring in a whole lot of rain, most areas seeing tenths of an inch. In the last 24 hours San Luis Obispo saw 0.43", Atascadero 0.31", and Lompoc 0.17."

There is a High Surf Advisory in effect until Monday at 2 am in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches. Waves can hit nine to 11 ft with the highest ones in the northwest and west-facing beaches.

Here's a fun fact, have you felt like this winter has been a little cooler than other years? The National Weather Service is reporting that the average high temperature for Santa Maria during the 2022-23 winter months is 60.7 degrees, and the last time that happened was in the 1978-79 winter months.

What does the work week have in store for the Central Coast?

On Monday, there is a slight chance for showers in the morning, but the big story of the day will be those cloudy skies.

It will still be a cool day with highs in the 50s across the board, so better keep that coat handy.

Tuesday is finally getting a break from gray skies. You can expect a sun, cloud mix and slightly warmer conditions.

The South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley are expecting highs in the mid 50s to 60s.

San Luis Obispo County is sticking to the lower to mid 50s, but models are showing sunny skies.

Wednesday is another warmer day, but do not get to cozy with those sunny conditions because models are showing the potential of rain later in the week. How much rain and exactly when it will have yet to be determined, models are still showing uncertainty.

Enjoy those transitional days, though!