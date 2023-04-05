Cold morning temps will give way to warming sunshine by the afternoon

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there are some chilly conditions pushing interior valleys into the low 30s this morning. Thanks to the cold temps there is a freeze warning and a frost advisory in place for the interior valleys through 8am.

Other than cold temperatures winds will be the story this morning. NW winds 15-25mph can be expected in the next couple of afternoons. Unlike yesterday, there are no advisories in place for wind, or surf.

A weak ridge is trying to set up aloft, this just means clear to partly cloudy skies are likely. It should also mean we pick up a few degrees of warming each day into the end of the week.

Friday is interesting in that we should see onshore flow and clouds, could even be a cloudy day as a trough and cold front are in the region (some models show showers but not going to bite on that). After that some high pressure should develop. Saturday looks transitional to warmer temps Sunday and Monday with some highs in the 70s and low 80s.

The tune in the extended forecast after that is essentially that a series of weak cold fronts look to slide north of the Central Coast into the middle of the month.

Yesterday’s models suggested some showers could come as a result but today several mid-range models show the fronts but show them as weaker and further north limiting shower opportunities. In other words, right now there are no signs of any significant rainfall.

Have a great day Central Coast!

