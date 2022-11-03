Cold temps to end this week, more rain chances to kick off next week

Good Morning Central Coast! It is a cold one out there so as you head out the door grab that extra layer, you are going to need it.

Temperatures before dawn are in the low 30s in the interior valleys, that is cold enough for some frost to form and cause damage to particularly sensitive plants. There is very little widespread morning fog, although in the interior valleys some tule fog (forms on land not over the ocean) is sticking around that could limit some visibility on roads.

There is also some gusts across the region. A wind advisory has been issued until 3am Friday Morning for the SB County Mtns./passes/canyons.

With the clear skies Thursday night into Friday, and combined with some offshore wind, it'll set the stage for some very cold overnight lows Thursday into Friday in the interior. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s will mean several interior valley locations likely see a freeze event for several hours.

This kind of cold temps can damage crops and sensitive plants and mitigation should be considered. Best not to forget about animals that are outside as well.

Temps warm a bit Friday and Saturday, and some 70s could return but Sunday temps start to push downward again in advance of a storm system for Monday into Tuesday. And another system is possible Wednesday. Models all agree it'll rain next week. The majority of models like significant potential of .5-2+" but the American GFS model is less than half that.

We will continue to share our outlook for next week, but we do expect some daily refinements.

Outside of the rain, the increasing system activity will likely keep temps down most if not all of next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!