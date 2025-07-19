Comfortable and consistent temperatures all week long

Happy Saturday, Central Coast! We hope your week is off to a great start!

We have some comfortable and consistent weather this week, with upper 50s at the beaches, mid-70s at our coastal communities, and upper 80s inland.

There's no shortage of fun activities happening this weekend on the Central Coast. If you're heading to the Mid-State fair tonight, you can expect clear conditions at 51 degrees. If you're heading there tomorrow, the daytime high is 88.

If you're going to day two of the Renaissance Fair in San Luis Obispo, we'll be hitting a high of 72 degrees around 1 pm.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!