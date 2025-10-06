Comfortable conditions and below-average temperatures as we start the week

Happy Monday, Central Coast! It's going to be a great week of comfortable conditions! Here's a look at gorgeous Pismo Beach yesterday, with minimal clouds in the sky!

Before we see daytime sunshine, there'll be some morning fog and clouds. Visibility is being dramatically impacted at this time, so please exercise caution on the roads.

Temperatures are below the seasonal average but only by a couple of degrees. Here's a look at our community forecast for today.

There is about a 20% chance of morning showers on Saturday in San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon. Chances are very low, but worth noting for preparation.

Here is our 7-day forecast!

Make it a great week, Central Coast!