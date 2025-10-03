Comfortable conditions as the weekend begins

Happy Friday, Central Coast! We're so close to the weekend!

A low-pressure system from the north is causing some cloud cover, but we'll still see plenty of sun today!

We'll have gusty winds of over 20 mph all over the Central Coast. Winds will be especially strong along our southcoast.

We have a wind advisory in place along our southcoast. Expect northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

Temperatures will be up by a couple of degrees this weekend! Here is our 7-day forecast:

Have a beautiful weekend!