Comfortable temperatures and sunshine, chance of rain early next week

Happy Thursday, Central Coast! We've had a beautiful, peaceful week with plenty of sunshine!

This morning, temperatures are on the cooler end, especially inland. Here's a look at our temperatures from early this morning.

Some onshore winds are part of the cause for these cooler inland temperatures that are expected to last throughout the week.

Winds will pick up as the combination of Hurricane Priscilla makes its way up Baja, and to our north, a cold-core low-pressure pressure is ejected from Alaska. Those will both bring rain to the region, but are very unlikely to bring any rain to the Central Coast.

We are seeing plenty of consistency in our temperatures for the next week. Here is our 7-day forecast:

Enjoy Friday junior!