Comfortable temperatures, sunny skies and gusty winds expected on the Central Coast this weekend

Comfortable temperatures, sunny skies and gusty winds are expected on the Central Coast this weekend. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties will experience 20-35 mph winds.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures could creep up to around 50 in the hills. Local northwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph, shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Expect sunny skies in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Local east winds are expected to be around 15 mph, shifting to the west in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear in the evening with some areas of low clouds and fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Clear skies are expected in Santa Barbara County tonight with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Temperatures could rise as high as the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Northwest winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph, with the strongest gusts west of Goleta.

On Saturday expect sunny skies in Santa Barbara County with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds will be around 15 mph, shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds expected to be 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

