Continued break from showers

Good morning, Central Coast!

Starting off with some pretty deep marine layer throughout many of the coastal communities and it looks like it might be tough to get some clearing today.

Although we will see mainly cloudy skies this afternoon, it is looking like we will get a few degrees of warming. Even with that warming it will still be a few degrees below average.

Looking at the climate prediction center, it shows the next 6-10 days will remain below average temperature wise.

As for our next rain chances, we have a few week ones possible through the weekend. Friday we could get a little drizzle for the foothills but for most it will be a miss.

Saturday night there is a slight chance for more light showers but that too looks like it may miss most of us.

Once again we have another rain chance that may be more significant, materializing Tuesday/Wednesday. Right now it looks weak but has the potential to tap into yet another atmospheric river so totals for that storm could be another 1-3 inches.

As the system gets closer, those numbers will become more clear.