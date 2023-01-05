Continued rain and possible t-storms through Thursday

Good morning Central Coast!

The worst of the rain has moved across the region and will continue to diminish throughout Thursday. That being said, we're not done just yet.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout the day which means there is still a possibility for .25"-1" and locally higher.

As for how much has already fallen, the original range of 1-4 inches for the coastal valleys and 2-6 for the mountain areas, remains relatively accurate.

There are still some advisories and watches in place but many of them will expire soon.

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:15 AM PST THIS MORNING.

Northwest San Luis Obispo County.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches.

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY.

Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys.

HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY.

Central coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

Things will continue to die down through the afternoon and evening as Friday approaches and a ridge of high pressure takes over the area giving us a much needed break from the rain. That break will be short lived as another round of moisture is poised to hit the Central Coast Sunday. Storm totals for this system look to be about a half inch to an inch for SLO/SBA counties.

Rain will continue through Tuesday and while that system is a bit far out we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain across the coasts and valleys and 2 to 5 inches across the

coastal slopes and mtns.

As for temperatures, not much change for the next week. Daytime highs will continue to be chilly and struggle to pull into the low 60's.

