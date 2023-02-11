Cool and cloudy conditions taking back over

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Say goodbye to the sunshine and hello to the clouds as that will be the dominating weather pattern through this upcoming week! I hope we all enjoyed the brief stint in the 70's last week.

Rain has dampened much of San Luis Obispo County throughout Saturday and light showers will continue to push south to Santa Barbara this afternoon and evening but rain totals will be very unimpressive.

As of now most spots have seen just a few hundreds of an inch and many will not see more than a tenth of an inch. While there is a chance for some spotty showers Sunday, most of that rain will tapper off Saturday night.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,500ft. tonight so there could be some light mountain snow this evening. Otherwise the only other weather concern tonight is a very small chance of thunderstorms that will diminish with the rain.

Winds will be breezy this weekend but stay below advisory levels.

Monday will bring a calm and dry start to the week but things will shift very quickly. An inside slider is approaching and will bring a lot of cold air and very gust northerly winds. Inside sliders do not have much moisture associated with them so rain chances are very low but the biggest impacts this system brings with are, low temperatures, snow levels, and wind.

Snow levels will drop to about 2,000ft., meaning some of the interior foothills could see light dusting and some travel could get hairy in spots like the Grapevine.

For the interiors, get ready for very cold overnight lows. Many spots will drop into the 20's or even possibly the teens. Daytime highs, all around, will slump back into the 50's most of the week.

Now, the biggest concern, wind. Wind is expected to hit advisory levels across the mountains and valleys. Be on the lookout for advisories when we get closer.

Midweek will be more calm. A weak ridge will take over so the sun makes a reappearance but do not expect any warming. Temperatures will have a hard time rebounding at all.

As next weekend approaches yet another rain chance on the horizon. Models are not in full agreement so the amount is up in the air but they show enough agreement to add at least a small chance for rain into the forecast. We will update as the system approaches.

