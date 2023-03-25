Cool but sunny weekend before another round of rain next week

God afternoon, Central Coast!

Finally some sunshine!

While we can expect sunny skies for the next couple days we are still dealing with some gusty winds and below average temperatures. There is a wind advisory in place for much of Santa Barbara County until 9 AM Sunday.



North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Clouds will start to increase throughout Monday as another storm system crosses the pacific on its way to us. We can expect rain Tuesday through Thursday. The heaviest rain will fall from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Totals will be less impressive than previous storms but we will still pick up at least .50 inch to 1.00 inch for most areas with up to 2 inches possible. Flooding risk is minimal with this upcoming rain. Another forecast factor to consider is lowering snow elevations. Mountain snow will fall at 5,000 ft Tuesday then drop to 4,000 ft Wednesday and then to 3,00 ft Thursday. Snow will eventually impact the Tejon pass late Tuesday night.