Cool down continues across the Central Coast but the heat returns this weekend

A cooling trend is giving the Central Coast a break from hot temperatures even in the interior valleys where highs stayed in the upper 80s.

Monsoonal moisture is bringing in more cloud coverage to our area, but it is also raising the possibility for thunderstorms in eastern Los Angeles County.

Most Central Coast residents woke up to foggy conditions, which turned into a sun-cloud mix for beaches and coastal valleys.

San Luis Obispo saw some clearing with a high of 74 degrees while Santa Maria was a lot cooler with a high of 64 degrees.

The North Coast is holding on to those mid 50s and lower 60s with Morro Bay seeing a high of 55 and Cambria a high of 61 degrees.

Santa Barbara enjoyed mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.

A beach hazard statement is in place along the South Coast, so large tides of seven to nearly eight feet are possible. It’ll be in effect until Thursday night.

Although no wind advisory is in place, the South Coast can expect breezy northwest winds in the afternoon. San Luis Obispo can also see 20 to 25 mph winds.

The cool down remains on Wednesday with temperatures in our beaches in the low 60s, coastal valleys in the low 70s and inland areas in the mid 80s.

This is only a break in the heat because hot temperatures are making a comeback by the end of the week.

Triple digits are expected this weekend in interior valleys, beaches could see highs the mid 60s and coastal valleys in the 80s.

With warmer temperatures on the way, remember to stay hydrated!