Cool, dry weather expected through the upcoming holiday weekend

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 o'clock Thursday evening for the Ventura County Mountains. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 5000 feet.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible in certain areas. Roadways that may be affected by accumulating snow include Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road in Ventura County.

Dry but continued cool weather is expected Friday through the upcoming holiday weekend. Gusty northerly winds are expected Friday in some mountain and foothill areas, with weak to moderate Santa Ana winds over the weekend.

With our current upper low well to our southeast tomorrow, models drop another trough through the Pacific NW and skirting the forecast area tomorrow and tomorrow night. This will result in gusty north and northwest winds from the Grapevine west into the Santa Barbara South Coast.

High temperatures won`t change much over the weekend and will remain below normal.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows are expected to be in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the morning then sunny later on in the day. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to mid 50s with north winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid 40s. Expect north winds around 15 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds expected to be 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.