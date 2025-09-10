Cool temperatures and Wednesday morning drizzle

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! We're halfway through the week, and hopefully you've been enjoying the cooler temperatures!

We've been seeing quite a bit of morning fog that's been causing drizzle across the Central Coast. As of 5 a.m., it is not impacting visibility dramatically.

This time last week, the high in Paso Robles was 99 degrees, and today it's 78 degrees! Things are definitely cooling down!

With the morning drizzle and cool down, it's starting to feel more like fall, but don't get too used to it. Temperatures will start to jump again by the time we hit the weekend and head into next week.

Santa Barbara will remain consistent with mid-70s all week long.

Get ready for the warm-up, Central Coast!