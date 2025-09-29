Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cool temperatures with a slight warm-up midweek

Conditions that are cooler than normal will persist through the week, but temperatures should rise a little each day starting on Wednesday.
Happy Monday, Central Coast! Let's get you ready for the work week!

Lots of low clouds and overcast conditions are making it look and feel like fall! Here's a look at Pismo Beach yesterday.

In case you're planning on heading out to the beach despite the fall conditions, please be aware of a beach hazard statement in place until Wednesday. Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected on south-facing beaches.

Conditions that are cooler than normal will persist through the week, but
temperatures should rise a little each day starting on Wednesday. Here's a look at our 7-day forecast.

Make this your week, Central Coast!

