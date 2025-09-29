Cool temperatures with a slight warm-up midweek

Happy Monday, Central Coast! Let's get you ready for the work week!

Lots of low clouds and overcast conditions are making it look and feel like fall! Here's a look at Pismo Beach yesterday.

In case you're planning on heading out to the beach despite the fall conditions, please be aware of a beach hazard statement in place until Wednesday. Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected on south-facing beaches.

Conditions that are cooler than normal will persist through the week, but

temperatures should rise a little each day starting on Wednesday. Here's a look at our 7-day forecast.

Make this your week, Central Coast!