Cool week ahead, with strong coastal winds

Good morning and happy Monday, Central Coast! Here is your forecast for the cool week ahead!

We can expect to see normal marine layer fog this morning, which will burn off by the afternoon in most areas. Our western beaches will remain overcast throughout the day.

Temperatures have been dropping since last week. This trend is expected to continue until the weekend.

In the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, a wind advisory is in place. There are northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Please be careful if you drive a high-profile vehicle. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

By the time the weekend comes, temperatures will start to warm up again.

Enjoy the cooler week ahead and stay safe out there, Central Coast!