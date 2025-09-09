Cool week with a weekend warm-up on the horizon

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast! Here's your forecast for the day!

We'll see morning fog and clouds that are expected to clear up by the afternoon. We are seeing a dramatic cool down compared to last week, and temperatures are expected to remain cool up until this weekend.

We've been seeing drizzle caused by morning fog. This trend is expected to continue for the next days.

By the weekend, we'll start seeing warmer temperatures in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

There will also be a warm-up in Santa Maria when the weekend comes. Santa Barbara is expected to see mid-70s all week long.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last, Central Coast!