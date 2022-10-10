Cooler and cloudy will be the theme as we head into the work week

Good evening Central Coast, i hope you enjoyed your weekend!

Time to head back to work for a lot of us and getting us started this week is a cooling trend! We have a low pressure system that has taken over for the ridge of high pressure that we had set up over the state for the past several days which means we can expect slight cooling across the board.

For the interiors the effects will be minimal with temps falling into the 80's, the coastal valleys for the most part in the upper 60's to low 70's and the beaches will be in the upper 50's to mid 60's.

This system will have its grip on the Central Coast at least through Tuesday before some very minimal warming could return. In the mean time there is also a chance for some thunderstorms through the Santa Barbara and Cuyama areas.

Monday through Wednesday thunderstorms bring the possibility of some isolated showers and moments of heavier rainfall through the mentioned areas. During this time frame the low cloud pattern will continue and possibly deepen through may of the coastal valleys especially Lompoc and Santa Maria.

The extended period is looking slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies.

