Cooler by the coast but still toasty for the interiors

A couple of spots made it into the 90's Saturday but as onshore flow returned, temps around the beaches ad coastal valleys started to back off.

Day-time highs will start to climb back up for the start of the week as a ridge begins to dominate the area and the offshore push makes a return. The warmest areas will still be the interiors which will push into the upper 90's between Sunday to Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday evenings some advisory level winds look possible for our south coast overnight.

As the ridge starts to break down temps will start to cool off again. The timing on that will be Wednesday through the weekend.

The heat will be short lived and thankfully not as hot as the last heat wave we saw. The central coast looks on trend to stay below advisory level temperatures but if you are headed down south, keep in mind Ventura through LA and Sand Diego counties will all be under heat advisories or warnings.