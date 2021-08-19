Cooler conditions continue Thursday

Marine clouds continue to hug the coast and drift overhead to valleys Thursday morning as onshore flow remains a prominent factor in the forecast. Commuters can expect the clouds to linger through the late morning and clouds will gradually decrease along the coast through the start of the afternoon.

The trough of low pressure that brought the below-seasonal temperatures Wednesday is continuing its eastward push, which will result in slightly warmer daytime highs across the valleys.

For the interiors, peak temperatures are going to range from the low to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Over the coastal valley communities, expect peak temperatures to make a return to the low to mid-70s range with gradual clearing into the afternoon. As for the coastal areas, peak temperatures will linger around the low to upper 60s through Friday.

A beach hazards statement has been issued for the coastline from northern Santa Barbara County to northern San Luis Obispo County through Saturday night. During this time, surf will be elevated from five to eight feet and minor tidal flooding is possible. A high tide of four feet is expected around 9:30 Thursday morning followed by a six and a half feet high tide around 8:15 p.m. It's important for those who will be at the coast to be mindful of hazardous swimming conditions and to stay near occupied lifeguard towers.