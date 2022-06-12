Cooler couple days before heat is back

There was some lingering clouds along the coast today mainly in Santa Barbara County, but overall the forecast area saw some light cooling from Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to drop as we start the work week, Monday will bring another several degrees of cooling for our daytime highs.

Sunday and Monday, while are cooler, will see some intense wind speeds overnight on the south coast. There is a wind advisory and high wind watch in place for the coming days.

The wind advisory is for the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, until 9 AM PDT Monday.

The high wind watch is from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to around 55 mph possible.

There will be elevated fire danger this week through Thursday due to the combination of very hot temperatures and gusty winds. Use caution when dealing with potential fire starters.

Temperatures will start inching back towards triple digits starting Tuesday. A ridge is building and will dominate the area from Tuesday through Thursday so expect temps to peak on Wednesday.

Another, more substantial, cool down is coming this weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the low upper 60's to low 70's for many of the valleys while the interiors will feel the sweet relief of the 80's by Friday.