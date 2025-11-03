Cooler temperatures and a foggy morning to start the week

Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the first half of this week, before we see a slight uptick beginning Thursday.

Conditions on the roadway are the main headline this morning. Foggy conditions could impact your commute, especially near the Santa Ynez Valley and near San Luis Obispo.

Temperatures today will be a little bit cooler than what we saw this weekend. Here is a look at highs you can expect in your community.

As for rain, the first half of this week will remain dry, but as we get into Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, some places will get some light sprinkles.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast.