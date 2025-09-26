Cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend

It is finally Friday! If you're a fan of temperatures that are on the cooler end, I've got good news for you in our forecast.

We'll see fog in the morning, but in the afternoon it will clear up. Though some clouds could linger throughout the day at our beaches and coastal valleys.

There is some moisture in the air, and all weekend long, we can expect conditions on the humid end.

Here is a look at the humidity levels we saw on Friday morning.

There is no major concern for rain this weekend. There's a 20% chance of showers on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Blue on our map indicates light rain.

This is a very low chance (some would argue 20% isn't even worth mentioning), but it's good to know in case you have outdoor plans, bring a sweater.

Temperatures will drop tomorrow and remain cool for the weekend. On Wednesday and Thursday, things will start to rise again.

In Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, this cool down and warm up is less dramatic, but still happening nonetheless.

Have an awesome weekend!