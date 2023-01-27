Cooler temperatures inch their way closer to the Central Coast

The weekend is finally here Central Coast and with it, comes a weather pattern shift and some chances of rain.

A low-pressure ridge will surge south and bring clouds, and eventually rain onto the Central Coast.

Those scattered showers will begin Sunday night and last into early Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, we will be dry and that’s how the rest of the work week looks.

It won’t be a huge rain system like we saw at the start of the month. Some models show up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible, a quarter inch on the high side but some folks may see no rain at all.

KSBY News

However, those daytime highs we’ve been experiencing won’t make it back. Cooler temperatures will linger in our area.

KSBY News

KSBY News

Most areas tonight will stay low in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Mostly clear skies with cloud coverage beginning late Friday night into Saturday morning.