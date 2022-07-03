Cooler weather for the Holiday before things heat back

The trough cooling our temperatures will continue to prevail for a few more days, long enough for you to enjoy your 4th of July Holiday.

Due to the low pressure system dominating the region we will continue to see the low cloud pattern every morning and evening, otherwise skies clear out nicely each afternoon.

Winds continue to be the biggest concern for the short term, with the wind advisory through the South Coast, once again extended.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range can expect northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. It will be in place from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Monday.

The trough will eventually make its way to the east of us and in its place a ridge will build. The shift in weather patterns will begin midweek, but more noticeable warming will occur Thursday through the weekend.

By Friday and Saturday temperatures will be peaking, which for the interiors that means daytime highs nearing triple digits.

The ridge will will also help get rid of the low cloud pattern we have seen every morning and evening giving clear skies the main stage for the second half of the week. Winds will also die down below advisory levels, but still be rather breezy especially in the interiors and the Santa Yenz Mountain areas.